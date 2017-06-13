Turkish giants Galatasaray lead race for Arsenal target Kwadwo Asamoah

Turkish giants Galatasaray have stepped up their summer swoop for Juventus versatile player Kwadwo Asamoah who has been linked with a move to English side Arsenal.

According to agents close to the deal in Turkey, the club coached by ex-Juventus defender Igor Tudor has targeted the signature of the Ghanaian.

With several clubs including Arsenal and Southampton said to be interested in the midfielder, Galatasaray are the club with the most interesting offer.

Clubs keen on the Ghana star must now make their offer to prise the talented player away from Juventus where he has been sparingly used.

The former Undinese man recovered from serious injury problems to play a role this season, giving two assists in 23 competitive games for the Bianconeri.

The Ghana international is mainly used as a left-back at Juve, although his primary position at Udinese was of midfielder.

