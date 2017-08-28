Turkish giants Galatasaray prepare new bid for Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Turkish giants Galatasaray are prepared to increase their €7 million bid for Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

With the European transfer window set to be closed in four days time, the 28-year-old versatile enforcer is keen to end his five-year stay with the Old Lady and join the 20-time Turkish giants.

Reports in Italy suggest that the former Udinese playmaker is much more than tempted by the three-year deal Galatasaray are offering but the Bianconeri are reluctant to release him with reason being that, the Ghanaian is deemed as a perfect player for coach Maxi Allegri's rotation policy hence his reluctance to cash on him.

Reports from Tuttosport this afternoon claim that Juventus will be ready to release Asamoah in 48 hours time should Galatasaray increase their bid after they were given the green light by Schalke 04 to sign German international Benedikt Höwedes.

Asamoah was left out of Juventus match day squad for their 4-2 win against Genoa in the Serie A at the Stadio Luigi Ferarris on Saturday.

