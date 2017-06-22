Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Turkish Kayserispor enter fray to sign Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan

Published on: 22 June 2017

Turkish outfit Kayserispor have entered the fray to sign Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan's move to Bursaspor is off after the club failed to reach an agreement with the former Sunderlan striker.

 

Fresh reports in Turkey are claiming on Thursday that Kayserispor want to entice the Ghanaian with a mouth-watering offer.

Gyan is currently unattached after ending his loan spell at Dubai-based Al Ahly from Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • arciazelllaa says:
    June 23, 2017 02:40 am
    The best way to make money is to do trading. I learned how to trade with the help of Superior Trading System, Google them and you’ll be able to find them.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations