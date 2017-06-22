Turkish Kayserispor enter fray to sign Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan

Gyan's move to Bursaspor is off after the club failed to reach an agreement with the former Sunderlan striker.

Turkish outfit Kayserispor have entered the fray to sign Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

Fresh reports in Turkey are claiming on Thursday that Kayserispor want to entice the Ghanaian with a mouth-watering offer.

Gyan is currently unattached after ending his loan spell at Dubai-based Al Ahly from Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.