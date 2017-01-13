Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Turkish leaders lstanbul Basaksehir in advanced talks with Chelsea over Christian Atsu loan move

Published on: 13 January 2017
Christian Atsu

Turkish Super Lig leaders lstanbul Basaksehir are chasing Chelsea's Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, the Fanatik has reported.

The newspaper claims Basaksehir have already started negotiations with Chelsea for a loan deal for the second half of the season.

According to Fanatik the offer includes a buy-out fee.

Atsu is currently on a season-long loan move at Newcastle United where he has impressed so far.

The 25-year old played 16 matches and scored three goals in the Championship.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • simon bell says:
    January 13, 2017 07:45 am
    Bull s*it story he has signed a season long loan with newcastle

