Turkish side Antalyaspor interested in Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu - report

Turkish side Antalyaspor are reportedly keeping tabs on Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on the books of English side Brighton & Hove Albion,is on a hunt for a new club after being to look elsewhere.

The striker fell out with the newly-promoted English club amid circling reports surrounding his long-term future.

Turkish side Antalyaspor are reportedly interested in signing the player and have made initial enquirers.

Antalyaspor coach Rıza Çalımbay is convinced about the quality of the forward after monitoring him during his loan spell at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

The Ghanaian rejected a move to the club last summer before signing for the English side.