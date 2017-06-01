Turkish side Bucaspor clears Torric Jebrin debt

Turkish side Bucaspor have cleared the debt owed Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin.

It's unclear how much was finally agreed after Bucaspor begged the Ghanaian to reduce the €100,00 fee imposed by the world governing body FIFA.

The club has cleared the debt after paying in three installments.

The European outfit were slapped with the ban by FIFA after failing to pay entitlement due the West African.

The 25-year-old lodged a complaint with the world governing body over unpaid fees said to total two million dollars.

But the club agreed to a payment plan for the Ismaily midfielder with the club expected to pay $100,000 in installment.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)