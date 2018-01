Turkish side Bursaspor are reported to have agreed a deal with Kazakhstani side Astana to sign Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi.

According to reports the Super Lig made an improved offer after an initial deal was rejected in the summer.

Twumasi is now expected to fly to the city of Bursa to complete his transfer.

He will team up with countrymen Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Kofi Amoako Atta.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)