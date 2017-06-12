Turkish side Sivasspor fighting to hold on to in-form John Boye

Newly promoted Turkish side Sivasspor are working round the clock to hold on to star player John Boye who is wanted by Antalyaspor.

The Ghanaian was a pillar at the heart of defense when the Stars put up a sterling display to defeat Ethiopia 5-0 in Kumasi.

He was also on top shape to help his team gain immediate promotion to the Turkish top division.

According to reports in the Turkey, high spending Antalyaspor are monitoring his situation and want to make him one of the top players this summer.

