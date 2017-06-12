Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Turkish side Sivasspor fighting to hold on to in-form John Boye

Published on: 12 June 2017
Ghana defender John Boye

Newly promoted Turkish side Sivasspor are working round the clock to hold on to star player John Boye who is wanted by Antalyaspor.

The Ghanaian was a pillar at the heart of defense when the Stars put up a sterling display to defeat Ethiopia 5-0 in Kumasi.

He was also on top shape to help his team gain immediate promotion to the Turkish top division.

According to reports in the Turkey, high spending Antalyaspor are monitoring his situation and want to make him one of the top players this summer.

John Boye latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations