Turkish side Trabzonspor confirms bid for Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have confirmed bidding for in-form Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo.

The 21-year-old, who is on the books of Swedish side Hammarby, is on his way out after a blistering campaign in the Allsvenskan.

Media reports had claimed the Turkish side had tabled $5 million for his signature.

But the club has moved quickly to put the reports in better perspective claiming the figure being quoted is inaccurate.

“We have been following Aidoo and we have made a bid for him. It is below 4 million Euros so the figures in the media does not reflect the truth,” a club statement said on Thursday.

“What we presented for Aidoo was a much more affordable fee."

The former Inter Allies centre-back has seen his stock rise after a fabolous campaign in the Swedish top-flight.

