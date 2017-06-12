Turkish top tier side Osmanlispor interested in Ghana defender Nuru Sulley

Turkish side Osmanlispor have inquired about defender Nuru Sulley who has not played for Alanyaspor in the last five months.

Sulley has been struggling with a knee injury but he is set to return for preseason having sort for full treatment to heal a long standing pain.

Last Janury Alanyaspor tried to loan him out but the pain in his legs meant the move was broken.

Osmanlispor have struggled at the back and are willing to lure the Ghanaian with weekly football and an improved salary.

Sulley is currently in Ghana for holidays but should be back in Turkey in the next 14 days.

