Twitter erupts as Ghana star Thomas Partey grabs first career hat-trick

Published on: 05 September 2017

Twitter has gone into overdrive after Thomas Partey scored his first career hat-trick netting in the 5-1 win over Congo in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid star turned out to be the hero on the day with sublime finishes as the Black Stars revived faint hopes in Brazzaville.

 

 

