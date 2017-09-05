Twitter erupts as Ghana star Thomas Partey grabs first career hat-trick

Twitter has gone into overdrive after Thomas Partey scored his first career hat-trick netting in the 5-1 win over Congo in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid star turned out to be the hero on the day with sublime finishes as the Black Stars revived faint hopes in Brazzaville.

What a game Thomas Partey is having Pretty historic for a midfielder to score a hat trick for Black Stars — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) September 5, 2017

Can Thomas Partey alone go to #Russia2018 ? #CitiSports — Eugenia Tenkorang (@eugeniatenkoran) September 5, 2017

Ghana media, please give Thomas Partey his due respect. He's our authentic star. The best thing we have had since Essien #CitiSports — Kizito Aidam (@Kizitodada) September 5, 2017

Thomas Partey is just on fire🔥🔥🔥 Hat trick👏 — Alexander Gyan-Mante (@Cookies_GH) September 5, 2017

Frank Lampard is the English Thomas Partey — Spila (@SPILAE) September 5, 2017

You dey praise Thomas Partey today ...okyina he slack small p3 you people naaa you go Diss am.*soo unfortunate* "Ghana Peoples " — Budu Humphrey Kwame (@quarhme_harmony) September 5, 2017

Thomas Partey is taking this very personal. If only the others took it as seriously. — Lexis (@niilexis) September 5, 2017

While Thomas Partey and Boakye Yiadom might steal the headlines, this has been, by far, Richard Ofori's best performance in a Ghana shirt. — #UltimateSports (@Fentuo) September 5, 2017

Who is the last Black Stars player to score a Hat Trick ? I can't recall one, Any help...... Thanks Thomas Partey #2018WCQ Black Stars — #adoboe (@josh_adoboe) September 5, 2017

Thomas Partey is clearly different from the rest of the Gh Players. Yes. That's what u get when u play in the best leagues with best coaches — Carlukaku (@Bra_Carl) September 5, 2017

Thomas Partey one serious midfielder .. Ghana has one great player for the future 🙏🏻 — MORATA FC🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 (@SadiqGh10) September 5, 2017

Thomas Partey should be serious. Wey guy guy football this? — Kofi Ansah (@KofiAnsah14) September 5, 2017

Looks like a midfield trio of Afriyie Acquah ofori and Thomas partey I suspect Thomas Partey will act as the 3rd midfielder — Ampah Kofi (@kofi_Bolasie) September 5, 2017

But Thomas Partey be some serious player 🙌🏿 — Vicellous Drum 💵 (@YungMarciano) September 1, 2017

#BlackStars I wanna give credit to who credit is due Thomas Partey 🙌🙌 What an outstanding and impressive performance. — Mr. Yartey (@Emir_Shady1) September 1, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)