Twitter explodes as Uganda stun Egypt in 2018 World Cup qualifier to revive Ghana's hope

Published on: 31 August 2017
Ghana's supporters cheer prior the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations football match between Ghana and Mali at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. (Stephane De Sakutin/Getty Images)

Twitter has gone into overdrive after Uganda recorded an important 1-0 win over Egypt to move up to the top of group E in Africa's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday - a result which gives Ghana massive hope ahead of their clash against Congo on Friday. 

Emmanuel Okwi's second half strike ensured the Cranes put themselves in pole position ahead of the crucial remaining three games.

Ghana, who sit third with just one point, play host to pointless Congo Brazzaville in the country's second largest city, Kumasi on Friday.

And it appears it was the scoreline many Ghanaians wanted with massive excitements greeting Uganda's first win over the Pharaohs since 1965.

 

