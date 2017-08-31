Twitter explodes as Uganda stun Egypt in 2018 World Cup qualifier to revive Ghana's hope

Twitter has gone into overdrive after Uganda recorded an important 1-0 win over Egypt to move up to the top of group E in Africa's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday - a result which gives Ghana massive hope ahead of their clash against Congo on Friday.

Emmanuel Okwi's second half strike ensured the Cranes put themselves in pole position ahead of the crucial remaining three games.

Ghana, who sit third with just one point, play host to pointless Congo Brazzaville in the country's second largest city, Kumasi on Friday.

And it appears it was the scoreline many Ghanaians wanted with massive excitements greeting Uganda's first win over the Pharaohs since 1965.

Celebration in Kumasi like Ghana qualified with that. That Egypt game meant a lot to Ghana — Sports Obama (@SaddickAdams) August 31, 2017

Egypt came all way to Uganda to lose 😂 They should have used that money to plant trees in their country — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) August 31, 2017

Egypt thought they could win with an Ancestor for a goalkeeper 😂 Foh give the man his pension & he retires pic.twitter.com/IPIFkQLoGB — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) August 31, 2017

FT: Uganda 1 - Egypt 0. The Cranes now lead the Group with 7 points. Over to you Akwasi Appiah pic.twitter.com/XYcxhnW8qy — MR HAT (@IAMHENRYASANTE) August 31, 2017

Uganda beating Egypt only sheds light on our path. We still have to win all our matches in the series. #CitiSports — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) August 31, 2017

Big shock in African World Cup qualifiers as Uganda beat Egypt 👀 pic.twitter.com/YDlxwXaWXR — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2017

Away from deadline day: Uganda beat Egypt in World Cup qualifying 1 nil. Opens up the group, notably for Ghana who must beat Congo tomorrow. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 31, 2017

Uganda go one up on Egypt. The Black Stars will be happy with the score. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) August 31, 2017

FULL TIME: Uganda 1: Egypt - Pick their result from down the Nile THERE'S ONLY ONE SOURCE OF THE NILE AND IT IS HERE!!!!! — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) August 31, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)