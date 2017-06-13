Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Twitter meltdown over Asamoah Gyan's captain's armband 'noise'

Published on: 13 June 2017

Twitter went overdrive after Asamoah Gyan wore an armband for Ghana - with his OWN FACE on it during a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Gyan, 31, has justified the decision insisting it's nothing new.

But the action has heightened talks of a perceived 'fight' for the captaincy between himself and Andre Ayew - a claim he has consistently denied.

Many fans reacted on social networking site Twitter over the development which overshadowed the country's convincing win against the East Africans in Kumasi.

