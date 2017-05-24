Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Twitter meltdown over Black Starlets qualification to 2017 CAF U17 finals

Published on: 24 May 2017

Ghanaians have reacted on Twitter after the country's under-17 team reached the finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 12-years.

The West Africans triumphed 6-5 on penalties to book a ticket in Sunday's final in Libreville.

Ghana will become the first nation to win the tournament for keeps if they negotiate the finals against either Guinea or Mali.

And Ghanaian have have reacted on Twitter after the team's nervy penalty shoot-out victory.

   

By Patrick Akoto

