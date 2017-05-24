Twitter meltdown over Black Starlets qualification to 2017 CAF U17 finals

Ghanaians have reacted on Twitter after the country's under-17 team reached the finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 12-years.

The West Africans triumphed 6-5 on penalties to book a ticket in Sunday's final in Libreville.

Ghana will become the first nation to win the tournament for keeps if they negotiate the finals against either Guinea or Mali.

And Ghanaian have have reacted on Twitter after the team's nervy penalty shoot-out victory.

The Ghana team looks very impressive. The next generation looks promising. Perfect penalties. #U17Afcon — Kekeli Buckner (@kkbuckner) May 24, 2017

Well done Black Starlets for reaching CAF-U17 U17 finals for the first time in 12-years. Go on boys, we are almost there. @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/XCQXca2DJf — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 24, 2017

PKs: Mohammed Iddriss with a sweet panenka to put Starlets ahead Ghana 3-2 Niger#U17Afcon — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) May 24, 2017

Congratulations to the Black Starlets Full Time: Ghana 🇬🇭 5-0 🇬🇦Gabon#U17Afcon pic.twitter.com/a7ohXvNp7B — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) May 17, 2017

Never say die until the Bones re written Until the Full-tyme is blown,Hustle on!that might be ur time The attitude of Champions#U17AFCON — 🇬🇭Kynseli👑 (@kynseli) May 24, 2017

#U17AFCON congratulations boys...we are really proud of uu.. — Nahnah Quophie JNR (@AmoakoSteven2) May 24, 2017

What a powerful team #U17AFCON Black Starlets I hope if these guys wins the cup 🏆 the issue money 💰 will be a problem @julietbawuah — ALHAMUDULILAH 🙏🕋📿 (@lilmodulo) May 17, 2017

The Black Starlets beat Niger 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw after 90 minutes to seal their place in the #u17afcon final. — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 24, 2017

Ghana's Black Starlets through to the finals of the ongoing #U17Afcon after beating Niger 6-5 on penalties — Benjamin Nketsia (@KojoNketsia) May 24, 2017

PKs: Emmanuel Toku scores to send Starlets into their first final since 2005. Ghana 6-5 Niger#U17Afcon pic.twitter.com/GjFECzJbx3 — #SimplyTheBest (@Starr1035Fm) May 24, 2017

Panenka, nerves, rare Ghana victory via penalties. Trophies not ultimate objective of U17 but victories are nice. Well done Black Starlets — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 24, 2017

Someone swore to me at the 1st Starlets selection Toku can go all the way. That man had a big hand in Atsu's career. V early but good signs — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 24, 2017

