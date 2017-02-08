Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Twitter meltdown over Mariners winger Appiah Kubi's first goal in 53 appearances in the A-League

Published on: 08 February 2017
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Kwabena Appiah of the Mariners poses during the Central Coast Mariners A-League headshots session at Fox Studios on September 2, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Twitter went into overdrive after Ghanaian winger Kwabena Appiah-Kubi opened his A-League account for Mariners after an astonishing 53 outings.

The 24-year-old climbed off the bench to score a sensational winner for the side in their 2-1 win over United.

The maligned winger finally broke the duck and that took centre stage on Twitter.

Kubi has played for Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix in the Australian top-flight.

By Patrick Akoto

