Frenchman Dumas, Scottish coach Menemy apply for vacant Ghana coaching post

Frenchman Frank Dumas and Scottish Simon Menemy have slapped in their CVs to be considered for the vacant Ghana coaching post following the departure of Avram Grant.

According to reports in the local media the two expatriates coaches have applied for the Black Stars post even though the GFA have not called for CVs to be considered.

The Black Stars are without a coach following the departure of Avram Grant.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager failed to renew his contract after leading the Black Stars to a fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The search for the successor for the Israeli has not kicked into full gear but already the two men have reportedly applied for the hot job.

Dumas, 49, has no experience with a national team but has managed several clubs including Caen, Arles-Avignon and Moroccan side MAS Fez.

Menemmy is the current manager of United Football League club Loyola Meralco Sparks in the Philippines.

The Ghana FA has insisted it's not in a hurry to appoint a new man to take charge of the national team.

But the two men see themselves as perfect for the job after Avram Grant left the post earlier this month.

Grant managed to get Ghana to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but they were knocked out by eventual winners Cameroon.

Grant led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final two years ago, where they were beaten by the Ivory Coast 9-8 on penalties.

Reflecting on his time in charge of the national team, he said: "I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year's competition.

"And the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember."

