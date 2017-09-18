Two-goal hero Albert Adomah named in English Championship Team of the Week

Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.

The 29-year-old grabbed a sensational brace for the side in their 3-0 win at Barnsley on Saturday.

The Ghanaian has been rewarded after being named in the Championship Team of the Week, according to reliable statistics firm Whoscored.com.

Youngster Keinan Davis scored his first Championship goal of his career at the weekend and makes the team of the week pic.twitter.com/SQmScnxHr5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 18, 2017

Adomah, 29, has netted three goals in just four games for the Villans this season.

