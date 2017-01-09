Two time Africa Cup winner Herve Renard wants to coach Black Stars in the future

Highly respected French coach Herve Renard is not ruling out the possibility of coaching the Black Stars in the future.

Ghana’s Black Stars will be without a head coach when the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon comes to end in February.

Current coach Avram Grant has stated on several occasions that he will be returning to club football when his deal with the Ghana Football Association comes to an end after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Grant’s departure will leave one of Africa’s most lucrative jobs up for grasp and Renard whose first taste of Africa football was as a physical trainer for the Black Stars in 2008 is not ruling out a return to the West African country as a head coach.

“You never know what can happen, what I can say is that I will never refuse an offer from Ghana,” he told TV3.

“When you are under contract now of course is not possible, we have to play the Africa Cup of Nations, Like you said in the future you never know, maybe 10 years’ time or less, But for me it will be nice for me.

“I will never forget, it was where I started and when I came the first time in Accra I was known, if you remember I was the assistant and was doing my best, I learnt a lot,”

Renard first made history when he led a less fancied Zambia side to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 before beating Ghana to the trophy in 2015 this time as the head coach of the Cote D’Voire.

By Rahman Osman

