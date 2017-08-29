U12 Communities Football Challenge launched in Accra

Centa 14 Sports & Entertainment together with Negenta Academy have launched the U12 Communities Football Challenge in Accra to re-live football in some parts of the capital.

The event which was launched at Coleman's Building at East Cantonments in Accra will see five communities battling for supremacy.

The competition is billed to start on 16th September and is expected to to last for six weekends. Communities including Osu, Labadi, Teshie, Nungua and GA Mashie will present participate in the competition with 4 sub communities, each with 8 teams. In all, 160 communities are to take part in the event. The competition aims at unearthing talents at a very young age and developing it to the top in terms of football. Oganisers of the competition will also use the competition to create sanitation awareness, a canker that has engulfed many communities in the capital. Organisers of the competition, Centa 14 Sports & Entertainment, say the best players from the 6-weeks competition will be picked into the Next Generation Academy (Negenta Academy) where they will be given proper training as well as quality education. By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

