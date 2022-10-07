U23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko seeking foreign players to beef up Meteors squad for Mozambique qualifier

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is looking for foreign-based players to bolster his squad ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Tanko led Ghana's U-23 team to a 2-1 friendly win over Premier League club Dreams FC on Wednesday, October 6, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is part of the team's preparations for the qualifier against Mozambique this month.

"Definitely, we are looking for three or four foreign-based players. We are preparing very well. We still have two weeks to the game. I think by then; we will be ready," he told the media after the warm-up game.

"If you look at the squad, we have almost six or seven players from Zito’s squad. We hope that they will show us something so that they can stay."

"As you know, it’s a national team. It doesn’t matter if you played for the under the ’20s or not. We want to assemble the best ones and in two weeks, we will have a good team.

Black Meteors will travel to Mozambique for the first leg of the U-23 AFCON second-round qualifier scheduled for October 20.

The rematch will be held in Ghana on October 27, 2022.

The winner of Ghana vs. Mozambique will face the winner of Algeria vs. DR Congo for a place at next year's U-23 AFCON in Morocco.