U23 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko assures team will be ready for Mozambique tie

Ghana Under-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko has given assurance that his side will be ready to Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Meteors have been in camp for weeks preparing towards the qualifications against Mozambique later this month.

Ghana were given a bye in the first of three-round qualifying series for the tournament to be staged in Morocco next year.

Mozambique defeated Mauritius 5-1 on aggregate in the first round to set a date with the Black Meteors in the second round of qualifications.

The Black Meteors will travel to Mozambique for the first leg before hosting them in the second leg at the Cape Coast stadium.

As part of their preparations, the Ghana U23 took on Dreams FC in a test match at the Accra Sports Stadium where they won 2-1 in the end.

Tanko says the side will be ready before the games against Mozambique.

"We are preparing them very well, this week we have a lot time to train with all of them," he told Radio Gold in an interview.

"We still have two and a half weeks to the game so I think by then we will be ready for the game.

"If you look at the squad, we have almost six or seven players from the Karim Zito squad so I think it’s a good start and we hope that they will show something," he concluded.

The first is scheduled to take place on October 21-23 and whilst the second leg comes off on October 28-30.