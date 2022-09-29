U23 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana take on Mozambique in second round next month

Ghana U23 national team will face Mozambique in the second round of the next year's Africa Cup of Nations qualifications which take place next month.

The Black Meteors will do battle with their Mozambican counterparts for a place in the final qualifying round.

The Ghana U23 side were given a bye in the first of a three-round qualifying series for the tournament to be staged in Morocco in 2023.

Mozambique booked their spot in the second round of qualifications after seeing off minnows Mauritius on a 5-1 aggregate after the two-legged fixtures.

The Black Meteors will travel to the Southern African country for the first leg which is scheduled for October 20-23, 2022 before hosting the second leg fews days later at the Cape Coast stadium on October 28-30, 2022.

The final tournament of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations is also the qualifying round to the 2024 Men's Olympic Football tournament in Paris.

The Black Meteors missed out on the 2020 Olympics in Japan after finishing fourth at the last edition in Egypt after losing to South Africa in the third-place playoff on penalty shootouts.

Ghana have been to the Olympic Games since their last participation in 2004 in Athens, Greece.