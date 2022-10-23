U23 AFCON Qualifiers: Two second half goals by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh gives Meteors first leg advantage

Ghana gained an advantage in the first leg of the second round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications on Sunday afternoon after beating Mozambique.

The Black Meteors recorded a deserving 2-1 triumph at the Estadio National de Zimpeto in Maputo.

Hearts of Oak talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh got both goals to inspire Ibrahim Tanko's to the victory.

Tanko named a very solid starting lineup to face the Mambas with players like Ibrahim Danlad, Barnieh, Dominic Nsobila, Suraj Seidu and Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye.

Meteors dominated the first department of the match and created a couple of chances but couldn't get any of them at the back of the net.

Ghana got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute of the match after Barnieh converted a penalty kick to put the Meteors in the lead.

The Mambas came very close to getting the equaliser moments later by goalkeeper Danlad made a stupendous save to deny the hosts.

Meteors doubled their advantage in the 75th minute after Barnieh converted another penalty kick.

The home side pulled one back in the latter stages of the game.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi next week.