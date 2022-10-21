U23 CAF Qualifiers: We will do our best - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko on Mozambique clash

Ghana's U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko is optimistic the team will get a good result against Mozambique in the first leg of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Ghana were exempted from the preliminary round of the qualifiers due to their performance in the 2019 Africa U-23 tournament in Egypt where the team finished fourth after losing to South Africa in the third and fourth place game.

The Black Meteors have been preparing for the two-leg encounter for the past six weeks at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram for the tw-leg.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is confident in the current squad after supervising the team’s preparations ahead of the qualifiers

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is okay with the preparations done by the team ahead of the first-leg encounter.

"We started six weeks ago and after three weeks we were able to have all the players on board and so far so good everything is fine," coach Tanko told ghanafa.org.

"We are travelling tomorrow to South Africa and then we will continue our preparation for the game on Sunday evening."

"We want to see these guys after promoting them from 17, 20 and 23 now, so we still have also players from local Black Stars players. We have Daniel Afriyie, Dominic, Suraj, so in all the team is intact so we will go and do our best."

The team left to Maputo on yesterday for their qualifying first-leg game against their Mozambican counterparts which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

The winner of this tie will play the winner of the tie between Algeria and DR Congo.