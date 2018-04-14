UD Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng steps up injury recovery

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has resumed training with UD Levante just after one week sustaining an injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Girona in the Spanish LaLiga last weekend.

The former Moreirense hitman was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after a nasty collision with Girona defender Jonas Ramalho.

Tests revealed the 21-year-old suffered a fracture of the left Zygomatic arch and has since undergone successful surgery to correct the damage.

Boateng who was ruled out of action for up to a month has remarkably begun light training at Levante’s training complex yesterday.

However the club remain adamant they won’t rush him back and have prioritized his full recovery.

The La Liga fixture against Atletic Bilbao is a likely return date after his recent progress.

He has netted twice in 20 La Liga appearances for Levante this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)