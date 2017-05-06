Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Udinese star Agyemang Badu hails Sulley Muntari's one-match ban reversal

Published on: 06 May 2017

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has hailed the decision to overturn a one-match ban  imposed on Sulley Muntari after receiving yellow card for protesting against racist abuse in Italy. 

The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in Sunday's Serie A game at Cagliari for complaining of being abused.

The Italian Football Federation said it had considered the "particular delicacy" of the case.

Several top officials and players kicked-in a campaign to get all Black players to strike in protest of Muntari's punishment.

And Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, is delighted with the latest decision.

The 32-year-old former Portsmouth and Sunderland player will now be available for Pescara's game at home to Crotone on Sunday.

