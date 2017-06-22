Udinese star Agyemang-Badu insists there is no leadership crisis in Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has rubbished persistent claims of leadership crisis in the Black Stars.

There are widespread claims there is tension between captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew over the direction of the team.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has kept faith with the former Sunderland striker as his skipper while Andre remain deputy as the status quo remained unchanged.

But constant reports of perceived leadership crisis is refusing to wash away in the local media.

And the Udinese enforcer insists the widespread claims are exaggerated.

“For now, there is perception but I have been with the team for nine years and worked with everyone and not seen anyone like that. Both players have denied it," he told TV3

The point is that you don’t need to be friends outside your job to be good teammates.

“They have their friends they are more comfortable with and so do all of us but do they work well for the good of the football team?

"Since I have been there, they do and mostly the team gets good results which is the most important thing.”

Badu, 26, was dropped from the squad that hammered Ethiopia 5-0 in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi last week.

