UEFA Champions League: Ghana ace Amartey makes cameo in Leicester City slender loss at Sevilla

Ghana international Daniel Amartey made a late entry for Leicester City as the Foxes recorded a 2-1 loss at Sevilla in Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League.

The versatile midfielder stepped out of the dug-out in the 88th minute to replace Marc Albrighton at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquín Correa scored in either halves to propel Sevilla to a comfortable lead until Jamie Vardy grabbed a consolation for the Premier League title-holders and leave the return leg tricky.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri introduced the former FC Copenhagen man to anchor the midfield and gag the spaces for the remaining minutes of the game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)