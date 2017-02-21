UEFA Champions League: Ghana ace Partey helps Atletico Madrid to crucial away victory over Leverkusen

Ghana ace Thomas Partey cane off the bench to help Atletico Madrid record a crucial 4-2 away win over German side Bayer Leverkusen in Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League clash.

The 23-year-old has introduced as a 71st minute replacement for French forward Kevin Gameiro who got on the score-sheet.

Partey, who played in last season's final against Real Madrid, stuck to instructions from manager Diego Simeone as he anchored the midfield to help the Vicente Calderon lads protect their enviable lead.

The 2017 AFCON star is expected to gradually warm his way back into the Atleti regular starters role following his stellar show for Ghana's Black Stars at the 2017 AFCON.

Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Greizmann were all among the scorers.

