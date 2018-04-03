UEFA Champions League: Kwadwo Asamoah features in Juventus massacre by Real Madrid thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo magic

Kwadwo Asamoah lasted 69 minutes as Juventus got humiliated at home 3-0 by Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Ghana international who hugely impressed in recent matches was handed a starting berth by coach Max Allegri and he did not disappoint.

Paulo Dybala's sending off in the 66th minute pushed for his substitution three minutes later with Mario Mandzukic replacing him.

Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as early as the third minute before doubling the lead with a spectacular overhead kick.

Marcelo scored the last goal to all but put Real Madrid through to the semi-final.

