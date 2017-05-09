UEFA Champions League: Kwadwo Asamoah named in Juventus squad to face Monaco

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Juventus squad for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Monaco.

The Bianconeri hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and the Ghana international could be handed game time.

Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani are Juve’s only absences, with the former nursing an ACL tear and the defender not expected back until the end of the month.

Juve squad for Monaco: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Bonucci, Alves, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala

