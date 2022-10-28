UEFA Europa League: Ghana winger Osman Bukari double assists inspire Red Star win over Trabzonspor

Ghana winger Osman Bukari was instrumental for Red Star Belgrade when they saw off Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Bukari was hugely involved in the scheme of things for the Serbian giants as he inspired them to a 2-1 triumph in the penultimate Group H fixture.

The 23-year-old was the provider for both goals for Red Star at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade.

Bukari sent a perfect through ball to former Serbia international Alexander Katai who scored a stunning goal to give Red Star the lead in the 37th minute.

Trabzonspor restored parity just two minutes later after Greece international midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas scored from a freekick.

Bukari was the provider again after setting up forward Aleksandar Pesic to fire home the match winner in the 64th minute.

The former Ghana U23 player has made four appearances in the Europa League this season and has provided two assists in the process.

Bukari has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in total for Red Star in the 2022-23 campaign after playing 21 matches in all competitions.

He is in contention for a place in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar next month.