Cristiano Ronaldo defeats Barcelona ace Messi to win Uefa Player of the Year award

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Uefa's Player of the Year, beating Lionel Messi and Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon to the prize.

Ronaldo, 32, helped Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League title and finished as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals last season.

The Portugal international has now won the award three times, one more than Barcelona's 30-year-old forward Messi.

Barca's Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens, 24, won the women's prize.

Martens was instrumental in her country's European Championship victory this summer, where she was named player of the tournament.

She beat Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder and Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan to claim the prize.

England striker Jodie Taylor and right-back Lucy Bronze were named in the top 10, but missed out on the top three, voted for by coaches and journalists.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)