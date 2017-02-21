UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian starlet Mensah scores as Salzburg whitewash PSG 5-0

Ghanaian starlet Gideon Mensah netted the 5th goal for Red Bull Salzburg U19 side as they demolished PSG 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old defender, who played for WAFA in the Ghana Premier League, scored in the 73rd minute to wrap up the victory for his side.

The goal marks his first ever since switching to the Austrian side from WAFA.

He has made 9 league appearances for Salzburg's feeder club Liefering this season.

