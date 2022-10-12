UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian teenager Ohene Kohl scores for RB Leipzig U19 in their away win

Ghanaian teenager Ohene Kwame Bonsu Köhl was on target for the second time this season in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday for RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old forward got on the scoresheet to ensure the Leipzig U19 beat their Celtic U19 counterparts 2-0 at the end of the match.

It was the German side that opened the scoring of the matchday four fixture through Simon Schierack in the 10th minute.

Kohl scored to double the advantage for the Leipzig U19 team and eventually sealed the victory five minutes later at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

It was the second time the Ghanaian youngster has netted in the UEFA Youth League this campaign after scoring his first against Real Madrid U19 weeks ago.

The win takes the Leipzig U19 to the 3rd place on the league standings as they are behind Real and Shaktar Donetsk and with two games left to conclude the group stages.

Kohl has scored two goals in four appearances so far in the Youth League competition and has also scored once in five matches in the U19 Bundesliga this season.