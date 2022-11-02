UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku scores as AZ Alkmaar U19 progress to the next round

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku was on target for AZ Alkmaar U19 as they progressed to the knockout round of the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

Poku scored the opening goal of the match which ended 1-1 against Red Star Belgrade U19 at the Vozdovac Stadium.

With the first leg ending 2-2 last week in Netherlands, the tie was decided by post match penalty shootouts with AZ advancing.

Poku scored in the 77th minute to give the visitors the lead before Red Star equalised ten minutes later through Stefan Lekovic.

AZ won 4-3 in the penalty shootouts after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline after the two legs.

Netherlands-born Ghanaian duo attacker Jayden Addai and goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro played a part in the game for AZ as they both lasted the entire duration of the match.

Poku, 18, has three goals in four appearances in the Youth League this campaign and two goals and three assists in four matches in the Eredivisie U18 league this season.