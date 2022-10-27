GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 October 2022
UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian youngster Junior Awusi scores in Frankfurt U19 win over Marseille

Spain-born Ghanaian youngster Junior Awusi Boddien was on the scoresheet for Eintracht Frankfurt U19 when they beat Olympique Marseille U19 in the UEFA Youth League.

The German side claimed a 2-0 victory over Marseille to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Frankfurt took the lead in the match in five minutes after kick-off through Mehdi Loune with an assist from Marko Mladenovic.

Awusi, 16, was introduced in the match at the Hahn Air Sportpark on Wednesday seven minutes after the break.

He scored in the 83rd minute to round off the victory for Frankfurt after being set up by Spanish boy Ignacio Nacho Ferri.

Another Spain-born Ghanaian youngster Derek Boakye Osei played 87 minutes in the match, starring for Frankfurt and was replaced with Aiden Harangi.

Awusi has been superb form in the Bulgarian Junior this campaign having scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists in 8 appearances.

He has one goal after four appearances for Frankfurt in the Youth League.

