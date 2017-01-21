Uganda coach aims to disrupt Egypt's counter attacking strategy

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic is aware of the threats Egypt could pose in Saturday's vital African Cup of Nations clash, saying he is ready to disrupt their counter attacking game.

Since Argentinean coach Hector Cuper took over little less than two years ago, Egypt have been adept in finishing off breakaways, often claiming narrow wins while keeping a clean sheet.

However, they could not put that into effect in their opening Group D clash against Mali, who had the better possession in a cagey affair which ended goalless on Tuesday.

Uganda fought bravely against heavyweights Ghana but were undone by a first-half penalty converted by Andre Ayew to lose 1-0.

"We know that Egypt is dangerous especially in counter attacks and on the flanks, as well as free kicks," Sredojevic, nicknamed Micho, told a news conference previewing Saturday's clash.

"We should not allow them any time or space. If we give them room to string passes together, things will be difficult. Egypt is a strong team and this was clear against Mali; I highly respect them but not excessively.

"I'm sure that luck will be on our side tomorrow, unlike what happened against Ghana."

Egypt and Uganda are also in the same group in the World Cup qualifiers, but they have yet to face each other.

Micho is credited for turning around Uganda's fortunes, helping them reach the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978.

"We know the value of tomorrow’s match. We think out the fans back home in Uganda and how much joy we shall bring on their faces when we get a good result against Egypt," he added.

