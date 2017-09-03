Uganda coach Basena writes off Ghana's World Cup chances

Uganda coach Moses Basena has written off Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup insisting the Black Stars cannot qualify for the Russia tournament after their disastrous result against Congo.

Few would have predicted the Group E standings at the halfway point in the final race to qualify for the Fifa World Cup Russia 2018.

But as Uganda land in Alexandria-Egypt today, they arrive in an enviable position of sitting atop the table standings with three games left.

In what turned out to be a remarkable couple of days, the Cranes position was strengthened by another surprise result on Friday as Ghana could only manage a 1-1 home draw with Congo.

Cranes coach Moses Basena thinks the result all but ended Ghana’s chances with only group winners qualifying for the global showpiece.

“It shows you how unpredictable football is. On our chances, I think we entirely have to depend on ourselves although that result has put Ghana out of the equation,” Basena told Sunday Monitor.

Ghana, who appeared at the last three World Cup editions are five points behind the Cranes with their other point coming in the goalless draw Uganda picked off them on Match-Day One.

His team arrives in Egypt, the scene of many negative results including two 3-0 losses in 2014 buoyed by a first ever competitive victory over their opponents.

“We believe in ourselves and our qualities. We will start from zero and then see what the 90 minutes will offer,” Basena said after the game against Egypt. Cranes took part in a light session on Friday, 24 hours after humbling Egypt.

