Uganda coach hits back at Avram Grant over Black Stars monitoring claims

Uganda trainer Milutin Sredojevic has delivered an apoplectic response to his Ghana counterpart Avram Grant who slammed his spying mission.

Sredojevic was in the stands when the Black Stars beat club side Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-0 in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly.

Grant claimed Serbian did not need to watch his team if he had earlier touted his

But that has irked the Serbian to launch a fierce response on his Twitter page:

''I never claimed I know all about and never seen your team live play except direct match it's total nonsense u call it again spying.''

