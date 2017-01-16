Uganda coach Micho comfortable with underdog tag ahead of AFCON opener against Ghana on Tuesday

Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic believes the underdog tag "suits" his side ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana on Tuesday.

The Cranes lost 3-0 to champions Ivory Coast in their final warm-up game last week.

The East Africans are making a return to the top African football for the first time in over 30-years and the Serbian hopes to cause an upset against the four-time African champions.

“I can tell you that seeing all this football and results, we have strong belief that we can play this football and squeeze out results,” he is quoted by the Daily Monitor

“We are on the same table with big boys of African football and we know they are planning for us but we are ready for the battle.”

Uganda will battle Ghana on Tuesday before playing Egypt and Mali in group D.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)