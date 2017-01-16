Uganda coach Micho in confident mood ahead of Ghana AFCON opener

Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic remains defiant about his side's chances ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana.

The East Africans will be seeking to begin their campaign in a big style by defeating the four-time African champions.

‘We are here on merit. We have a huge following and support from our people back home in Uganda. Let’s wait and see what happens on Tuesday but we are edging closer to a very historic day after 39 years without taking part in the AFCON finals’ said Micho.

