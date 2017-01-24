Uganda coach Micho, Renard frontrunners for Ghana as Avram Grant quits next month

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and French Manager Hervé Renard have been tipped to takeover the coaching role of the Ghana Black Stars when Avram Grant departs next month.

Avram Grant will see out his contract with the Black Stars next month after the Africa Cup Of Nations and reports have linked Uganda coach Micho and Morocco coach Renard to the job.

The Serbian manager Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who qualified Uganda to the African Nations Cup after a 39-year wait, has been publicly confessed his interest in the Black Stars job and with the reign of Grant heading to an end, he could possibly snap up the opportunity.

As coach of Uganda since 2011, Sredojevic has guided them to qualification for the 2011 and 2016 African Nations Championships (CHAN), won the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and qualified for the 2017 Nations Cup.

Reports have also revealed that the Ghana FA is interested in coach of Morocco Hervé Renard who has previously been the manager of the Zambian national team, with whom he won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also won the competition in 2015 with the Ivory Coast, becoming the first coach to win two Africa Cup of Nations with different countries.

Ghana have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 and will be hoping to return to winning ways hence the search for an attractive coach of the continent.

