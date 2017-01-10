Uganda coach Micho spied on AFCON opponents Ghana during friendly win over Uzbek giants Bunyodkor

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic scouted Ghana during their 2-0 win over Uzbek giants Bunyodkor in a friendly in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Serbian is not taking anything to chance as he watched the West Africans at the Sevens stadium in Dubai.

Micho is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the biannual tournament despite leading the side to hold the Black Stars in a 0-0 draw in Tamale in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last year.

The European appears to have a complete dossier on the West Africans having worked as backroom staff under former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac.

As coach of Uganda since 2011, Sredojevic guided them to qualification for the 2011 and 2016 African Nations Championships (CHAN), won the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and qualified for the 2017 Nations Cup.

The 47-year-old, who started his coaching journey in Africa with SC Villa in Uganda before handling the Buccaneers, later coached St. George in Ethiopia and Al Hilal of Sudan before switching to handle the Rwanda national team and later Uganda.

