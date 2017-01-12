Uganda coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic hits back at Ghana coach Avram Grant

Highly rated Uganda Coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has responded to Avram Grant’s comments about him watching his team play as “total nonsense”.

Grant crashed on to the Serbian trainer after he was captured sitting and watching the Black Stars game against Buyondkor in Al Ain.

But Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has in what is a developing cold war responded.

‘”I have never claimed to know everything about the Black Stars,” Micho responded

“I have never seen your team live except for direct matches and for me its total nonsense that you call it spying.”

