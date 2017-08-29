Uganda coach satisfied with his side's form ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt

Uganda head coach Moses Basena has revealed his satisfaction on his team form ahead of Thursday’s pivotal 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The Cranes played the North Eastern select side in the regional tour in Bukedea on Saturday. The match was part contractual obligations with sponsors Nile Special and also to step up preparations for Pharaohs clash.

The match yielded a 3-1 result and Basena was impressed with the output of his players.

“We have achieved two things. Going through a match situation and lifting the fitness levels of some of our players.”

Four Cranes players Ismail Watenga, Paul Musamali, Ivan Ntege and Hassan Wasswa played the entire game and Basena gave the impression the last two are in contention for slots on Thursday.

“That’s why you saw that people like (Hassan) Wasswa and (Ivan) Ntege played 90minutes as we continue to assess them between Sunday and Wednesday,” he said after the game played in front of a capacity crowd in Bukedea on Saturday.

Albeit playing against mainly lower league opposition, the pair showed no signs of rust despite not playing competitively having moved to Lebanon and Botswana respectively.

Dennis Guma and Yassar Mugerwa were the other foreign based players to feature in a team dominated by players from the Chan team that sealed qualification last week in Rwanda.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)