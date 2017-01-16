Uganda duo Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko suspended for AFCON opener against Ghana

Ghana's opponents Uganda will be missing key duo Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at the Stade Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

The midfielder and centre back have been ruled out of the tricky match due to accumulation of yellow cards in the qualifiers.

The duo played key roles in the Cranes campaign to qualify for Africa's flagship tournament after 39 years of periphery.

Ghana will playing against Uganda for the second time in three months after a 0-0 draw in Kumasi in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

