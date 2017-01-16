Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Uganda duo Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko suspended for AFCON opener against Ghana

Published on: 16 January 2017
Khalid Aucho

Ghana's opponents Uganda will be missing key duo Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at the Stade Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

The midfielder and centre back have been ruled out of the tricky match due to accumulation of yellow cards in the qualifiers.

The duo played key roles in the Cranes campaign to qualify for Africa's flagship tournament after 39 years of periphery.

Ghana will playing against Uganda for the second time in three months after a 0-0 draw in Kumasi in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Selfmade says:
    January 16, 2017 01:18 pm
    Stop hyping this match.... This is not any big match that shld scare anyone... Infact if it wasn't our own doing, some of these matches shld be a done deal
  • Tutu says:
    January 16, 2017 03:42 pm
    none of the stations is even telecasting the AFCON matches.Change indeed.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations