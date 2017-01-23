Uganda Football Association President rules out sacking Coach Milutin Sredejovic

President of the Uganda Football Association Moses Magogo has ruled out the possibility of sacking Coach Milutin Sredejovic despite becoming the first country to crash out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Micho made history by guiding Uganda back to the coveted tournament after a 39 year wait and despite a torrid start in Gabon,the FUFA President Moses Magogo says the FA is happy with what he has achieved and plan on retaining him for the long haul.

“We still have a contract with him and we are happy with what he has done so there is no need of changing,” Magogo told the Press in the mixed zone after the game against Egypt at Port Gentil Stadium on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)