Uganda forward Steven Dese Mukwala elated to score first competitive goal for Asante Kotoko

Uganda international forward Steven Dese Mukwala is delighted to score his very first competitive goal for Asante Kotoko SC when the beat rivals King Faisal Babes.

Mukwala scored the first goal for the Porcupine Warriors when they humbled Faisal 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The 23-year-old had been looking to score his first goal for the club since joining before the 2022-23 season began after featuring in five competitive games.

"A perfect night in Kumasi 💪, the porcupine Warriors🔴 were Amazing🔥⚽goal to the faithful who believed in the Process . Thank you 🙏" Mukwala posted on his Twitter page after the game

The former Vipers SC and URA FC striker opened the scoring of the match after slotting in a pass from Dickson Afoakwa in the 10th minute.

Captain Richard Boadu converted a penalty kick to doubled the lead for Kotoko 17 minutes later at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi.

Nicholas Mensah sealed the victory for the Porcupines just a minute after the break after he was set up by Mukwala.

The Uganda forward has a goal and two assists so far in the Ghana Premier League this campaign after three appearances.