Uganda goalkeeper Onyango confident Cranes will excel without suspended duo ahead of Ghana clash

Uganda coach Denis Onyango is confident his side will thrive without duo Murushid Juuko and Khalid Aucho.

Defender Juuko and midfielder Aucho are both suspended for the group D opener in Port-Gentil.

But the South Africa-based defender insists the absence of the duo won't affect the Cranes.

“Even without Murushid and Aucho, we know that we shall be the same team,” he said

“Today will be a tough game but we shall give as good as we can and hopefully, start Afcon 2017 with three points.”

