Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Uganda goalkeeper Onyango confident Cranes will excel without suspended duo ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 17 January 2017

 

Uganda coach Denis Onyango is confident his side will thrive without duo Murushid Juuko and Khalid Aucho.

Defender Juuko and midfielder Aucho are both suspended for the group D opener in Port-Gentil.

But the South Africa-based defender insists the absence of the duo won't affect the Cranes.

“Even without Murushid and Aucho, we know that we shall be the same team,” he said

“Today will be a tough game but we shall give as good as we can and hopefully, start Afcon 2017 with three points.”

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations